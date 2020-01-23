TxDOT to hold public meeting about Ports-to-Plains Feasibility Study

The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation:

“Texas Department of Transportation will be hosting a Public Meeting regarding the Ports-to-Plains Feasibility Study on Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Tom Green County Stephens Central Library, 33 West Beauregard Avenue, San Angelo.

Overview: The 86th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1079 to study the Ports-to-Plains Corridor, including an evaluation of the feasibility of, and the costs and logistical matters associated with improvements that create a continuous flow, four-lane divided highway that meets interstate highway standards to the extent possible, including improvements that extend Interstate 27 between the New Mexico and Oklahoma borders and Laredo. The Ports-to-Plains Corridor has been divided into three “segments”. This public meeting will focus on Segment 3 from the Sutton/Edwards County line to I-35/Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo.

Meeting Purpose: The purpose of the meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to learn about the Ports-to-Plains Corridor Feasibility Study and to provide input on the forecasted conditions along the corridor that were developed and will be presented by the study team.

Questions may be directed to TxDOT at portstoplains@txdot.gov or (512) 486-5106 or call me (joe.kiely@portstoplains.com – 719-740-2240) or Duffy Hinkle, Vice President of Membership & Marketing (duffy.hinkle@portstoplains.com – 806-368-6235)”

Información en Español: