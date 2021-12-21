**Warning: The attached video contains graphic content and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Winters animal control officer could now be facing charges after being accused of inhumanely shooting and killing a dog in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident occurred last Tuesday when a dog escaped its yard and ended up inside the fence at someone else’s house.

In the video, two men, one of whom is an animal control officer, are seen standing near a dog that is enclosed inside a fence. The woman recording the video begins to confront the men, accusing them of letting the dog suffer after it’s already been shot once. The men respond to the woman recording the video as the dog seemingly tries to stand, then one walks over to the corner of the fence and shoots and kills the dog.

At Monday’s city council meeting, the mayor read the following statement:

“An unfortunate incident has occurred here in Winters. Our deepest sympathy goes to the family for the loss of their pet, not just a pet, but a family member. Your voices have been heard, and steps for change are in motion. Chief Geyer has submitted the report, and possible charges to the animal control officer to the district attorney’s office. This information will be reviewed and the decision to move forward will be decided outside the City of Winters. If the decision is made to move forward with a case, an outside agency will be selected to conduct an independent investigation. From tragedy comes change. Our procedures on handling animals will have to be examined and reassessed. The handling of animals will be humanely as possible to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

In an incident report filed the day of the incident, Winters police ruled that the officer was acting in “the normal course of his duties.”

BigCountryHomepage.com has reached out to Winters PD for comment, but the request has not been returned as of time of publishing.