Yelp defines dive bars as “well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks.” (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.

The Skylark Lounge, which calls itself Austin’s best blues and soul live music venue, took the top spot for the Lone Star State.

According to its Facebook page, The Skylark Lounge is part Austin dive bar and part live music venue with various live music performances and shows available.

Analysts at Yelp examined their databases to determine the top-rated dive bars in each state based on the volume and ratings from user-generated reviews.

Dive bars, as defined by Yelp, are “typically well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks and are often considered ‘holes-in-the-wall,’” a spokesperson for Yelp told Nexstar.

The operators of these establishments can self-identify themselves as “dive bars” on their own Yelp accounts, and Yelp’s moderators will conduct a review to ensure the bar meets their criteria, or Yelp users can submit suggestions if they feel a specific bar should be recategorized as a dive.

“We are committing ourselves to bringing you the finest in local & touring music talent in an atmosphere that is intimate, laid back and relaxed,” The Skylark Lounge said on its Facebook page.

The Skylark Lounge, located at 2039 Airport Blvd., is open Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. until midnight and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

KXAN reached out to The Skylark Lounge for a comment and will update this story with a response.