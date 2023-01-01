The XFL is scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. This will be the third rendition since the league’s inception in 2001, which ended due to low viewership after its first season. Then, COVID-19 ended the second attempt halfway into its second season in 2020, resulting in the league’s bankruptcy.

Eventually, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, among other investors, purchased the XFL in August of 2020 for $15 million.

The third season of the league brings eight teams into the fold. The state of Texas is home to the most teams: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks and San Antonio Brahmas.

But, who are these teams? Where will they be playing? Is it even worth watching it? Keep reading to find out.

Arlington Renegades

The Renegades are back in the DFW with some slight changes as the XFL has changed the name to more purposely fit where the team will be playing its home games.

Returning as head coach is Bob Stoops, who held the same position for the team in 2020. He is best known as the longtime head coach of the University of Oklahoma from 1999-2016 where he became the winningest coach in Oklahoma history. He also led the program to a win in the 2021 Alamo Bowl after former head coach Lincoln Riley left the program for the USC.

“The XFL is back! What I love coaching about here in Arlington is the passion for football,” said Stoops in a quote on the team’s website. “People in this area love their football, and I think they’re going to be excited to see an aggressive, fast-paced and fun style of football to watch. I know the kind of fans we have out here and I know they’re going to be the loudest and the proudest. I’m so excited to be back and I’m ready to see our loyal fans pack Choctaw.”

Football & Operations Staff

Director of Team Operations: Matt McMillen

Director Player Personnel: Rick Mueller

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Jon Hayes

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Chuck Long

Running Backs: Reggie Davis

Offensive Line/Special Teams: Jonathan Himebauch

Tight Ends/Special Teams: Scott Spurrier

Co-Defensive Coordinator: Jay Hayes

Co-Defensive Coordinator: Tim Lewis

Cornerbacks: Marvin Sanders

Linebackers: Bill Sheridan

Quality Control: Michael George

Equipment Manager: Blake Kuenzi

Video Manager: Chris Crooks

The Uniform

The teams colors remain the same with the uniforms changing. The team is moving away from its predominantly black uniforms of 2020 and embracing the blue more. The road uniforms give off signs of a modern Houston Oilers look.

The Stadium

Adding to the list of things returning for the Renegades is its home stadium of Choctaw Stadium. Formly known as Globe Life Park in Arlington, the former home of the Texas Rangers baseball team was reconfigured as a multipurpose venue in the fall of 2019 and since then, have been the site of USL League One pro soccer, Dallas Jackals Major League Rugby and more than 75 college and Texas UIL high school football games.

Houston Roughnecks

The city of Houston will have its sixth professional sports team when it welcomes back its XFL team from its three-year hiatus.

The Roughnecks will have a coaching legend at the helm with Wade Phillips, who has over 40 years of experience coaching football at all levels. Most recently, Phillips was the defensive cordinator of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

Football & Operations Staff

Director of Team Operations: Danielle Lee

Director Player Personnel: Marc Lillibridge

Offensive Coordinator: AJ Smith

Wide Receivers: Payton Pardee

Offensive Line: Andre Gurode

Running Backs: John Estes

Offensive Quality Control: Marvin Williams

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Stewart

Defensive Line: Bill Johnson

Linebackers: AJ Reisig

Defensive Backs: Morgan Ford

Special Teams: Greg McMahon

Athletic Trainer: Joe Resendez

Video Manager: Brian Martin

Equipment Manager: Jared Mostowsky

“It is a real honor to be the Head Coach here in Houston, a city that I’ve called home for many, many years,” said Phillips in a quote on the team’s website. “I know Houston fans better than anyone, and I know that we’re going to have a good turnout and a great time at our games. We’re going to have a team that is going to play as hard and we’ll come out with victories.”

The Uniform

The team’s uniforms are inspired by the city’s reputation in the oil and gas industry. Starting at the top is a nod to the Lone Star State, as the placement of the colors on the helmet directly mimic the state flag. The team embraces the navy with its home jersey, allowing white in its shoulders to pop and pants and the red to shine in the accent of the jersey and the side panel of the pants. For the road combo, flip the blue and white. The oil nod is found in the navy splatter within the numbers and the side panels of the pants.

The Stadium

The Roughnecks will call TDECU Stadium home during the first season. The current home of the University of Houston football program, the 40,000-seat venue was chosen to provide a modern game day experience for fans and players alike. Lastly, the stadium is oriented to highlight Houston’s iconic downtown skyline.

San Antonio Brahmas

The only team that is considered “brand new” as a brand in the XFL are the Brahmas. It’s the only team being introduced this season that did not return from the 2020 season or was simply relocated. The Brahmas are only the second professional football team to call the city home, the first being the Commanders of the now defunct Alliance of American Football (AAF).

The Brahmas will have former NFL Wide Receiver Hines Ward at the helm this season, who was previously the Wide Receivers Coach at Florida Atlantic University. Ward is a 13-year NFL veteran and a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom he is currently the team’s all-time leader in receptions.

“What I love about San Antonio, for one, is the great people. You can see the passion these fans have for football,” said Ward in a statement on the team’s website. “Our XFL team is going to be winners. You’re going to feel the energy. You’re going to see me jumping around on the sideline like I’m still playing. My passion is here with San Antonio and I want all our fans out there to show all the love and support and make that Alamo Dome ROCKING.”

Football & Operations Staff

Director of Team Operations: Jose Jefferson

Director Player Personnel: Will Lewis

Offensive Coordinator: Jaime Elizondo

Quarterbacks: Josh Neiswander

Running Backs: Jimmie Johnson

Offensive Line: Pete Mangurian

Defensive Coordinator: Jim Herrmann

Defensive Line: Paul Spicer

Linebackers: Joey Porter

Defensive Backs: Corey Chamblin

Asst. Defensive Backs: Derrius Bell

Tight Ends/Special Teams: Scott Boone

Equipment Manager: Cortez Robinson

Video Manager: Chris Miller

Athletic Trainer: Robert Roche

The Uniform

San Antonio will be one of two teams this season that will have a colored jersey for the home and away uniform, with black being the color worn at home and yellow being worn on the road. The Brahmas are going a very common route and incorporating the horns at the helmet when horns are incorporated in the team’s logo (ex: Minnesota Vikings). The uniform is overall simplistic with black as the dominant color and yellow as accents. The road uniform keeps the same pants and as stated earlier, incorporates gold as the primary color in the jersey and black moves into the number and sleeves color.

The Stadium

The Brahmas will take advantage of the city and use the Alamodome as its home stadium. The iconic venue has been used as a multipurpose facility since 1993 and have recently been the home of the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) football, the Valero Alamo Bowl and the UIL sports tournaments.

Which team drew the most interest? Let us know! For more information about the league, the teams as well tickets, go to xfl.com.