FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents detained 19 migrants who were discovered during two failed smuggling attempts, including one in which migrants were inside a road paver without access to an escape.

On Dec. 9, agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint encountered a Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer, and they referred both to a secondary inspection area following a K-9 alert.

Fifteen migrants were discovered inside the travel trailer, authorities said.

The driver, passenger, and migrants were determined to be unlawfully present in the United States and were placed under arrest, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Source: Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I Chavez Twitter

The following evening, Falfurrias agents referred a tractor-trailer hauling a road paver to secondary inspection after a K-9 alert. Upon further inspection, agents discovered the road paver had a metal plate with loose screws. Once removed, it was revealed that four migrants were concealed inside with no way to escape, the release stated.

The driver and migrants, who were unlawfully present in the U.S., were arrested.

“These two interdictions demonstrate the caliber of Border Patrol Agent engaged in our immigration checkpoint operations,” said RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “I am very proud of our Falfurrias Station agents who interdicted two smuggling events and saved human lives, preventing a tragedy from taking place.”