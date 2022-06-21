ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was cited for leaving a 7-year-old and a baby inside a vehicle at Abilene’s PetSmart.

Police responded to two different calls from people who saw the children in the vehicle at the store on the 3500 block of Catclaw Drive just before 6:00 p.m. Monday, reporting a young boy was revving the engine and no adults were anywhere to be found.

One witness said she had been watching the situation for awhile.

While officers were on scene, a female came outside of the store and it was learned that the oldest child was 7 and the youngest was only 14-months-old.

The woman did admit to leaving the children in the car unattended and received a misdemeanor citation for Leaving Child in Vehicle for Longer Than 5 Minutes.

BigCountryHomepage.com is withholding her identity because it was not a felony charge and no arrest was made.

At 6:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature in Abilene was around 99 degrees.