Special note: This story will be updated as more testimony is given.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Alvin Daniels III, 24, took the stand Tuesday in his Capital Murder trial in Lubbock. Daniels pleaded guilty at the start of his trial on February 6. But the trial continued because the jury must decide between life in prison or the death penalty.

Daniels admits he shot and killed police officer Floyd East Jr. on the campus of Texas Tech University October 9, 2017. East arrested Daniels and took him to the Texas Tech Police Department for processing. During that time, Daniels was able to use a previously stolen gun to shoot East.

Daniels ran away but was captured roughly 90 minutes later and has remained in custody since that time.

Before Daniels took the stand Tuesday morning, the judge reminded him of his right to not testify and it was established in court that Daniels took the stand freely of his own choice. His defense team offered into evidence recordings of 6,800 conversations he had while in custody including some with his parents. The defense asked specifically that three calls get published to the jury.

One such call in March 2018 depicted Daniels crying and saying he was sorry. In a March 2022 call, Daniels talked about having no right to receive forgiveness. The judge said he would review those three and make decision.

Questioning by his own defense team – his childhood

As he took the stand, his full legal name was announced as Hollis Alvin James Reid Daniels. He goes by “Reid.”

Under questioning from his own lawyer, he described his childhood in Seguin.

“I always felt I had a really wonderful childhood,” Daniels said. “At some point, I thought I was the only thing wrong with it. I had friends there. Generally, I just felt like I had a decent life.”

But it wasn’t all good.

“My interactions were more strange all my life,” Daniels told the jury. “I had a terrible haircut – wearing really round glasses all the time. I was insecure and that was part of my comparison to my peers.”

Daniels began to cry as he said of his relationship with his mother, “I thought it was ideal.”

“I don’t think I knew her name was Janis until I was a ridiculous age. She really went to lengths to make sure I had a great childhood. I loved her and I didn’t want to disappoint her.”

Although his parents were restrictive about the kinds of video games he played, he felt like he was generally on par with everyone else as far what he was allowed to play and do.

He said any depression he experienced as a child was “self-inflicted.” He said he admired role models that were “in darker stages.” In 5th grade, he heard Eminem for the first time.

“[It was] a different world that I’d never known before. That was real life,” Daniels testified.

Why Eminem?

“I don’t know. I had a certain kind of admiration for him. This strong, silent guy,” Daniels answered. “Some of Eminem’s music appealed to me because there is a sense of neglect. He’s got this kind of anger at the world maybe, and I thought maybe for some reason that I did too.”

But when questioned further, he admitted he had no real reason to be angry with the world. Daniels said he was imitating Eminem a lot. He would use the internet to learn more about drugs that would get him high including weed.

Testimony continued — his drug use

While in a Christian high school in New Braunfels, his drug use increased including marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

Daniels said he would steal his mother’s OxyContin pills, and use money his dad gave him for McDonald’s to instead buy marijuana. He would even go so far as to take Robitussin to get high or inhale the contents of an aerosol keyboard duster.

“It was an escape. In a way, it felt comforting that I was being emboldened — that image of falling into darkness,” Daniels remembered. “I’m in a place that you can’t be. This is how life really is.”

“In reality, it was making it worse,” Daniels then confessed. “I didn’t particularly enjoy being sober. I preferred being high.”

While in the Christian school, he would play middleman to get drugs for other kids. He was high a lot and when he got caught it led to his parents being displeased.

“[There were] lots of yelling arguments about what I was doing with my life,” Daniels recalled. His parents wanted him to take classes online, but “I pushed back on that.”

He was taken out of private school in New Braunfels and then went to school in Seguin. But periods of sobriety were difficult.

“One of the times I was using the keyboard duster a lot. I remember even trying to inhale Axe body spray, but I wasn’t successful,” Daniels told the jury. “I think I even tried to sniff a Sharpie at that point.”

He dropped synthetic marijuana. But that was not the end of his drug use. He testified he could pass drug tests by drinking cranberry juice. He never failed a drug test, he said, even though he was smoking marijuana.

This story will continue to be updated on EverythingLubbock.com as Daniels continues his testimony. Please keep checking back.

Click here to comment, react or share on the KAMC News Facebook page.