HOUSTON (KIAH) A major winter storm is expected to impact a large part of the country. The winter weather alerts that cover a huge part of the nation, really going from the Texas Mexico border all the way up to the northeastern part of the country.

There are various winter related advisories, warnings, watches, even BLIZZARD warnings, wind chill advisories – up in the northern part of the country. There’s going to be a big belt of rain freezing rain and snow all depending on what side of the cold front everyone sitting on.

Looking at parts of the hill country, there could be a quarter-inch of ice accumulation Thursday. Up around the Dallas, Fort Worth area, this could be also a major situation for the roads there as well. There could be some significant ice coming down as well. If your travels take you up in that direction on Thursday you might want to think about altering your plans a little bit or at least pay very close attention to the weather.

If you’re thinking about snow, yes, there may be some accumulating snow in North Texas as well. Ice is going to be the highest impact when it comes to travel. Nationwide, as we look nationwide, again some very heavy snow may be coming in some parts of the Midwest. There in the Midwest, they may pick up a foot and a half even near 2 feet of snow in some locations. Lots going on so we’ll see that cold air coming here Thursday and Friday.