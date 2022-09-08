SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – An employee of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is in the Bell County Jail – accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 4:42 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a Domestic Disturbance in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado. When deputies arrived, they met with the victim, who said she was assaulted.

The woman had visible injuries to her face, and said the injuries were caused by her boyfriend – identified as Timothy Ramos. It was determined an arrest was warranted.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says Ramos is employed by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. He was placed in the Bell County Jail, and is charged with Assault Bodily Injury / Family Violence.