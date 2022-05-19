SAN ANGELO, Texas – As multiple fires continue to burn across Texas, Texas A&M Forest Services set the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level Five. According to the service, this is the highest level of wildland fire activity.

This decision was made due to weather conditions, fire activity, sire suppression resources and fuel.

Texas A&M Forest Service shares that these complex fires have the potential to exhaust local and state resources.

Pope 2 – Schleicher County

An engine with TIFMAS Strike Team 148 is engaged in suppression operations on the Pope 2 Fire in Schleicher County on May 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of R. Topley/TIFMAS ST 148. Courtesy: Texas A & M Forest Service

The Pope 2 Fire located 10-miles southwest of Fort Mackavett sits at 2,530 acres with 50% of it contained. Texas A&M Forest Service shared that crews had a more successful day containing and improving lines on Wednesday, May 18th.

This fire started growing from 500 acres on Tuesday, May 17th with 50% containment to 2,530 acres on Wednesday.

For more information on the timeline of the Pope 2 Fire follow the link below:

Mayfield Fire – San Saba County

Multiple fire crews including Texas A&M Forest Service as assisting in the Mayfield Fire near Voca in San Saba County. No further updates have been provided on this fire since Wednesday, May 18th.

According to the latest update, provided Wednesday, the Mayfield fir is an estimated 1,250 acres with 40% containment.

This fire began Thursday, May 12th at an estimated 1,500 acres. Progress was made on the fire with 756 acres being fully contained on Monday, May 16th. However, the fire had crossed containment lines growing to an estimated 1,250 acres.

Mesquite Heat – Taylor County

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the Mesquite Heat Fire located in Taylor County is at 5% containment for the estimated 5,000-acre fire. In the latest update officials stated that the fire has pushed east, crossing Highway 277.

A temporary flight restriction was also placed for the area over the Mesquite Heat Fire.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office shared evacuation notices for multiple areas around the Mesquite Heat Fire via social media. As of 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18th Buffalo Gap, Denton Valley Road, Buffalo Gap west of Highway 277, areas south of Farm to Market 1235, County Place south of Farm to Market 98, County Road 297, Hillside Road, Braune Road and County Road 257 have been evacuated.

Lawn Baptist Church is open for housing and food along with Beltway South.

The Taylor County Expo Center is also available for animals.

When Texas A&M Forest Service announced their assistance in the Mesquite Fire in Taylor County, the fire was an estimated 1,500 acres on Tuesday, May 17th.

As of Wednesday, May 18th, the Mayfield fire is an estimated 1,500 acres with 10% contained.