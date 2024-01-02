HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas’ beloved fast food chain has launched a limited-time menu item to ring in the new year.

Whataburger is introducing Whatawings, a 9-piece boneless bite-sized chicken meal that comes in four classic flavors.

Credit: Gabriela Gonzalez

Whatwings can be found at a Whataburger location near you, just like you like it.

Boneless wing fanatics can choose from buffalo, sweet and spicy, honey BBQ, honey butter wings or even get them plain.

Whataburger has not confirmed how long the limited-time only Whatawings will be on their menu.