TEXAS (KXAN) — While it’s technically not summer yet, the raw and “feels like” temperatures are near boiling outside.

But while Austinites relish air conditioning, cold drinks and access to local pools and waterways, it’s critical to be prepared in case of a power outage or a broken air system. Here’s what you should keep on hand to protect yourself and your loved ones in the event of a summer emergency.

First aid kit

As is the case in any other emergency, you never know when you might need medical attention. You want to cover all the DIY, at-home bases and have your kit include:

Compress dressings

Adhesive bandages

Adhesive cloth tape

Ointment packets

Antiseptic wipes

Aspirin

One emergency blanket

Non-latex gloves

Hydrocortisone ointment

Sterile gauze pads

Oral thermometer

Tweezers

Water

It’s no surprise: The higher the temperatures, the greater the risk for dehydration during the summertime. Pellman’s Automotive recommends an extra gallon of water per person as part of your summer car emergency kit.

Non-perishable snacks, pantry staples

In the event of a power outage, you’re going to want to have access to canned foods, pantry staples and non-perishable snacks that aren’t reliant on a refrigerator or cooking prior to consuming. Pellman’s also suggested keeping non-perishable items in your car in case you are ever in an emergency during the summer time and need to fuel your body.

Box and battery-powered fans, ice packs

While we all bow down to air conditioning during Texas summers, there might come a time that your AC system fails you or a power outage strips access.

For those with broken ACs, box fans can help cool down your room while you await a fix. In the event of a power outage, though, battery-powered fans are available at most box store, home improvement and online retailers and can bring some relief during the intense summer heat.

If you are feeling flushed, ice packs can be your best friend and prevent serious heat complications, such as heat exhaustion. Those can be placed on the head, groin and underarms to help target and cool the body down quickly.

Instant cold packs don’t need to be kept in a freezer and can offer instant relief, if access to traditional ice packs isn’t available. Summer cooling vests are also available for purchase, which can offer up to eight hours’ worth of cooling relief.

Sunscreen, bug spray

We don’t need to tell you the Texas sun’s ultraviolet rays are gnarly at best. Having access to sunscreen — and, if you’re pale like me, aloe lotion — during the summer is critical to protect your skin against the intense heat.

On more humid summer days, Texas’ climate can be chock full of dreaded mosquitoes and other bugs. Keeping bug spray on hand will give your skin some welcomed reprieve.

Extra medicine, pet supplies

As is the case with other emergency situations like winter storms, you always want to be prepared for an emergency outage or a situation where you can’t readily leave your home.

In that respect, it’s critical to maintain an ample supply of any necessary medications, including those for your furry friends. Likewise to you keeping extra food and water on hand, you should do the same for your pets.

Flashlights, extra batteries

Any time there’s a risk of a power outage, having a flashlight on hand will be key to safely navigating your home at night. Storing an extra flashlight, as well as additional batteries, will make sure you aren’t kept — literally — in the dark.

Power banks

Having access to a working phone is vital during an emergency. A fully-charged power bank can help power your electronic devices and keep you connected in a pinch.

Austin Energy will be offering power bank giveaways this week during its summer preparedness emergency demonstrations. Those will be held the following days at these locations: