BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two months ago, a 9-year-old little girl died in Brownwood, and although the circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown, court documents detail the “concerning” conditions first responders found that prompted CPS to take custody of another child in the home.

HardiQuinn Hill was found dead the afternoon of August 22, 2022, and her body has been sent off for an autopsy – the results of which have not been released.

HardiQuinn’s Uncle, Devin Jeanel, and other family members are concerned due to the lack of answers in her death.

He started a Facebook page called Justice4Hardi after her mother, Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, and her mother’s partner, Jamie Faye Anderson, were both arrested for Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence in September on allegations that they manipulated a video to mislead a CPS investigation.

The investigation began in July 2021 after Hill-Flesner was arrested on a Child Endangerment charge for an incident in Coleman County. She did plead guilty to this charge during the investigation and was sentenced to probation.

CPS once again investigated Hill-Flesner after first responders called them to the scene of HardiQuinn’s death, where an 11-year-old boy in poor physical condition was also found.

A transcript KTAB and KRBC obtained from a family court hearing September 6 details the investigator’s testimony on the condition of the home, which she called “concerning”.

This CPS investigator said that there was trash covering the downstairs area and the beds where the children were sleeping, no running water in the house, and no access to food because there were locks on the fridge and freezer.



The investigator says this area was a stark contrast to where Hill-Flesner was living with Anderson upstairs, which was very clean and had food.



She then gave testimony on the condition of the 11-year-old boy, who she described as very skinny and dirty with a sunken-in face. She said that it would have been detrimental to his physical health and safety to remain in the home.



A judge then ruled for that the 11-year-old child be removed from the home and placed into temporary foster care until a suitable family member could be identified, and Hill-Flesner was allowed to continue with visitation over video.

Weeks after the 11-year-old was removed from Hill-Flesner’s care and more than a month after HardiQuinn died, Hill-Flesner and Anderson were arrested on the Tampering with Evidence charge.

These circumstances have created concern for Jeanel and thousands of social media users who are following the Justice4Hardi page on Facebook.

Community members from around Brown County have also been coming out to HardiQuinn’s former home to show support, leaving stuffed animals, balloons, and other items in her honor.

There is also a motorcycle ride taking place in HardiQuinn’s honor November 12. Participants can meet at the Strips on Hwy 377 in Brownwood around 11:30 a.m. The ride will begin at noon, going down to the Trickham Cemetery for a balloon release followed by a ride through Coleman County that is set to end at the Buggy Wheel.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the Brownwood Police Department to see if there is an active criminal investigation underway into HardiQuinn’s death. As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, no response has been received.

