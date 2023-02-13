AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As presider of the Senate, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick officially announced his top 30 picks for legislative priorities in the 2023 session, according to a news release the Republican’s office sent out Monday afternoon.

His announcement comes days before Governor Greg Abbott will announce his legislative wishlist during the State of the State address on Thursday. Once Abbott outlines his emergency items, lawmakers will be able to start voting on legislation that falls under the umbrella of his priorities.

Traditionally, bill numbers 1-20 indiciate priorites of the Texas Lieutenant Governor and Senate. Patrick upped those numbers to 30 in 2017, and said in a statement that any bills assigned a low number have a “great chance on passing.”

“Just because a bill does not make the priority list does not mean it is not a priority for me or the Senate,” Patrick said in a statement. “We will pass over 600 bills this session. As I like to say, every bill is a priority to someone, otherwise we would not pass it.”

The lieutenant governor’s top 30 bills echo the laundry list he announced last November, highlighting property tax relief, public safety measures, school choice and other proposals that would build on conservative legislation passed in 2021.

“This year, several of our policy initiatives are already addressed in the budget as opposed to specific bills. One example is Texas border security funding. Since President Biden took office and implemented his open border policies, Texas has stepped into the breach. Texas should not have to use our tax dollars to do the Federal Government’s job, but it is vitally important that we maintain our law enforcement and National Guard presence. If we do not, the border crisis will get much worse.”

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s top 30 bills, in his own words

Senate Bill 1 – State Budget

Senate Bill 2 – Restoring Voter Fraud to a Felony

Senate Bill 3 – Increasing the Homestead Exemption to $70,000

Senate Bill 4 – Adding Additional Property Tax Relief

Senate Bill 5 – Increasing the Business Personal Property Tax Exemption

Senate Bill 6 – Adding New Natural Gas Plants

Senate Bill 7 – Continuing to Improve the Texas Grid

Senate Bill 8 – Empowering Parental Rights – Including School Choice

Senate Bill 9 – Empowering Teacher Rights ­­– Teacher Pay Raise

Senate Bill 10 – Adding 13th Checks for Retired Teachers

Senate Bill 11 – Keeping Our Schools Safe and Secure

Senate Bill 12 – Banning Children’s Exposure to Drag Shows

Senate Bill 13 – Protecting Children from Obscene Books in Libraries

Senate Bill 14 – Ending Child Gender Modification

Senate Bill 15 – Protecting Women’s College Sports

Senate Bill 16 – Banning Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Higher Education

Senate Bill 17 – Banning Discriminatory “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” (DEI) Policies in Higher Education

Senate Bill 18 – Eliminating Tenure at General Academic Institutions

Senate Bill 19 – Creating A New Higher Education Endowment Fund

Senate Bill 20 – Removing District Attorneys Who Refuse to Follow Texas Law

Senate Bill 21 – Removing Judges Who Refuse to Follow Texas Law

Senate Bill 22 – Assisting Rural Law Enforcement Funding – Increasing Pay and Needed Equipment

Senate Bill 23 – Creating A Mandatory 10-Year Prison Sentence for Criminals Committing Gun Crime

Senate Bill 24 – Expanding Alternatives to Abortion

Senate Bill 25 – Creating New Scholarships for Registered Nurses

Senate Bill 26 – Expanding Mental Health Care Beds Across Texas – Focus on Rural Counties

Senate Bill 27 – Creating A New Business Specialty Court

Senate Bill 28 – Addressing Texas’ Future Water Needs

Senate Bill 29 – Banning Local COVID-19 Mandates

Senate Bill 30 – Supplemental Budget