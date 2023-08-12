AUSTIN (KXAN) — With so many new residents relocating to Central Texas each year, many might come from milder climates without triple-digit summer temperatures. As so many new homes are built each year, which grasses are most optimal for properties in Central Texas?

Michele Piwonka, head of customer relations and social media marketing at The Grass Outlet, told KXAN there are two grass types most ideal for Texas’ drought conditions: the Tifway 419 Bermudagrass and the Celebration Bermudagrass.

[The Tifway 419 and Celebration Bermudagrasses] are going to be the most drought-tolerant,” she said, adding: “Celebration Bermuda does need at least six hours of full sun, and Tifway needs eight. So if [the homes] have shade, they’re going to want to do one of the Zoysias — either the Palisades or Zeon.”

While this summer has been extremely toasty here in Central Texas, Piwonka said it’s actually not quite as bad a year for grass as last year. Some residents have reached out concerned about brown patches; she reassured that it’s a common sight, given Texas’ climate.

“Grass just goes dormant. Warm-season grasses go dormant when it’s too hot,” she said. “As long as they water — usually every seven to 10 days, depending on the variety — it’ll survive, and it will come out of it when temperatures kind of cool down.”

Elsewhere in Texas, Piwonka said St. Augustine is typically a popular grass type, especially for shaded yards. It is drought-resistant, but she added it does go dormant and loses its color faster than other varieties.

At The Grass Outlet, she said all the grass types the business carries are hybrids.

“They’re basically made to withstand either heat or drought, shade or both,” she said. “None of our grasses are really native. Buffalo would be the closest to a native grass, but it also needs full sun.”

Her biggest key to maintaining grass is to water smartly and not overuse water, especially amid drought conditions and water restrictions.

“Depending on your grass and how healthy it is going into the summer, you’re probably going to have to let it go dormant when it’s this hot for extended periods without rain,” she said. “Don’t water 15-20 minutes every day or every other day. You want to water deeply — every five to seven days, or 10 days for Bermudas.”

What are some tips to help keep your grass alive in the summertime?

Amid sweltering heat, lawn care business LawnStarter listed its top tips for summertime lawn TLC.