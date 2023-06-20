AUSTIN (KXAN) — Summer temperatures are in full swing in Central Texas, and with it comes the need for additional pet safety.

With temperatures climbing beyond triple-digit readings and high humidity levels, it doesn’t take much time outside for your pet to feel the heat. While a midday trek outside spells out some discomfort for humans, it has even more profound — and possibly deadly — impacts on dogs and cats.

Limit midday outdoor time for pets

For pet owners, it’s critical that you prioritize early morning or late evening walks with your dogs as opposed to an extended midday break. The reasoning is simple: Whatever the air temperature is at the moment, it’s substantially hotter on concrete, pavement or other surfaces dogs are walking on.

Use your hand to test just how hot a sidewalk or road is before allowing your dog outside.

“If it’s too hot for your own hand, just think — it’s about two times as hot for your dog,” Javier Valles, a dog behavior trainer at Austin Pets Alive!, told KXAN.

If you do need to let your dog out for a midday break, keep it short and try to keep them contained to grassy areas to protect their paws. You can also invest in a pair of dog booties for added precaution.

What are symptoms of heatstroke in dogs and cats?

Extended time outdoors in the hot elements can translate to serious health complications for pets, including heatstroke.

Dogs and cats each exhibit similar symptoms for heatstroke, according to reporting from RSPCA Pet Insurance. Those warning signs include:

Panting, which will increase as heatstroke symptoms progress

Drooling

Agitation and restlessness

Raised heart rate

Bright red gums and tongue, or pale gums

Vomiting and diarrhea

Mental confusion

Dizziness

Lethargic behavior

Muscle tremors

Seizures

Limited urine production

If your pet is exhibiting these signs, remove them from the heat immediately and spray cool water onto their fur, as well as place them in front of a fan to expedite heat loss. Experts suggest not using ice-cold water, which can exacerbate the problem.

It’s recommended you take your pet to the nearest veterinarian or pet emergency room immediately. Even if it seems like their symptoms are progressing, it’s still critical to ensure they aren’t still at risk, RSPCA Pet Insurance added.