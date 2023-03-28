McLennan Co, Tx (Fox44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a West firefighter has been struck by a passing vehicle.

This happened as he worked on a vehicle fire near the Hill-McLennan County Line. A DPS spokesperson said the fire was reported during the noon Tuesday at Mile Marker #354 on the northbound side of Interstate 35.

The condition of the firefighter was unknown. The Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.