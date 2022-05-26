DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four males, including two juveniles, were arrested for threats made against a Donna school.

The four individuals were arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, a second degree felony, according to Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero.

Donna PD held a press conference on Thursday where they announced that the arrests were made.

Authorities received an anonymous tip that led to the arrests being made.

Chief Guerrero denied the rumors circulating social media that there was a list of students that were being targeted.

“There was no target list. There was supposedly some rumors going around, but there was no such thing,” Guerrero said.

Donna ISD Police Chief Donald O. Crist said the case is an ongoing investigation, and certain details cannot be made public at this time.

“We stopped an act of physical violence and harm on our students,” said Crist.

The arrests were part of a multiple agency operation, consisting of assistance from Donna PD, the FBI, McAllen PD, Edinburg PD, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Pharr PD and ATF.

Crist stated that they feel students are safe with the district’s additional support from several law enforcement agencies.

The two adult males will be arraigned, and the two juveniles will be taken in front of a juvenile magistrate according to Crist.

“Keep an eye on your kids, make sure about what they’re doing. Look at what they have in their rooms, be vigilant,” Chief Guerrero said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.