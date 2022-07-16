SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Snyder Fire Marshals are investigating a series of arson fires that happened earlier this week.

Three separate abandoned structures – two in Snyder City limits and one in Scurry County – burned within a three-hour time frame Thursday night into Friday morning.

The fires happened at 2201 Avenue E at 11:26 p.m., FM 1611 at 12:26 a.m., and 3202 Avenue L at 1:11 a.m.









An initial investigation with the State Fire Marshals office revealed all three fires were incendiary, and detectives are now searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information on these fires is asked to contact Snyder Fire Marshals at (325)573-6215 or tips can be left by messaging their Facebook page.

“If you have any information please message me or call the hotline we must stop this before someone is hurt or killed!!!!,” Fire Marshal Nathan Hines says in a Facebook post.

No further information has been released.