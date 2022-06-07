ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – 16-year-old Garrett Talamentes came to the Taylor County Expo Center to not only compete at the Texas State High School Finals Rodeo as a team roper, but to bring back the lost-to-time tradition of the singing cowboy.

Big Country Homepage sat down with the talented Talamentes Tuesday morning, where he gave a special performance just for our audience.

The Carrizo Springs teen released Southern Land in March and plans to release a new song at the beginning of July.

Find his music on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and Amazon Music.