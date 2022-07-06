ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Fire Department crews battled heavy flames from a structure and nearby vehicles on Abilene’s north side on early Wednesday morning.

AFD responded to the 1100 block of North Mockingbird at about 4:00 am on Wednesday. When crews arrived, a structure was fully engulfed spreading to a nearby lot of vehicles.

AFD was able to successfully extinguish the fire, but the details of the origin of the blaze at the moment are unknown. It is believed, at this time that there are no injuries involved. This is a developing story. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.