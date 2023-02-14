DALLAS (KDAF) — What a time to be alive, another quarterback from Texas won the Super Bowl, the Longhorns of UT are headed to the SEC soon, and someone in the Lone Star State just won some serious cash from the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold near Houston from Monday night’s drawing, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Pasadena! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball from the Feb. 13 drawing to notch the secondary prize; the player chose the Power Play option to double their winnings from the original $1M to $2M.

Those winning numbers were 17, 26, 37, 61, and 65 with the Powerball 2.

It was sold at Speed Fuel on Pasadena Boulevard in the city of Pasadena; the ticket was not a Quick Pick. In total, there were nearly 20,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $4.