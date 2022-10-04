Pedro Martinez has escaped from the Mitchell County Jail.

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An ‘extremely dangerous’ inmate has escaped from the Mitchell County Jail.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office reports Pedro Martinez, 44, escaped from jail around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Colorado City police say the search for Martinez, who they consider to be ‘extremely dangerous’, has been largely in their area, but everyone should practice caution.

“Lock doors when possible and don’t leave keys in cars or pickup any strangers,” according to the Colorado City Police Department.

Police say Martinez is 5’8″ tall and weighs around 180 lbs. He has a the following tattoos: stars on chest, letters on right legs, tattoo on inner middle finger, number on the right forearm, barbed wire on the left bicep.

He was last seen wearing his orange jail uniform with a white shirt underneath.

Anyone who sees Martinez is advised to call law enforcement immediately. The sheriff’s office is warning the public against taking police action themselves.

Call either the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (325)728-5261, the Scurry County Sheriff’s Office at (325)573-3551, or another local law enforcement agency to report information on Martinez’s possible whereabouts.

KTAB and KRBC is working to get more information on how Martinez escaped and why he was in jail.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.