OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say.

Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.

Villagran was transported and booked from the Border Patrol station to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

Villagran will be extradited to Harris County.