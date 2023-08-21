WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming back to Waco in 2023!

The event will take place Saturday, October 14 at Legends Crossing, located at 5100 Crosslake Parkway. Check in is at 8 a.m., with the Opening Ceremony at 9 a.m. and the Walk starting at 9:30 a.m.

Every participant in the Walk will need to sign a standard waiver through their official registration. There is no registration fee, but every participant is being asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Children should also be registered. Parents and guardians can register children online or complete an offline registration form and sign the waiver on behalf of the child.

Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the t-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event.

Strollers are allowed, but for everyone’s safety, skateboards, bicycles, inline skates and wheelie footwear are discouraged. Well-behaved dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash at all times.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s will further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Donations can be made offline by submitting a check or money order by mail, or by hand-delivering to the local Alzheimer’s Association’s Office, located at 710 N 64th Street.

If you are interested in being a volunteer to help with set-up, clean-up, registration, water stops, the Promise Garden and more, you can go here.

Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower. Each color represents a connection to the disease:

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.

is for those who have lost a someone to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s. Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

For more information, you can check out the event’s FAQs page. You can also contact Coordinator Tiffany Koslovsky at 254-232-4446 or at takoslovsky@alz.org.