WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco is inviting the community to a Remembrance Ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 1953 Tornado.

The City says the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the tornado memorial on the corner of N 4th Street and Austin Avenue. Members of City Council will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence, with remarks from Mayor Dillon Meek. Honor Guards with the Waco Fire and Police Departments will also participate in the ceremony.

A limited supply of flowers will be available for the public to leave at the memorial site throughout the day as a tribute.

The 1953 Tornado devastated downtown Waco at the end of the business day – killing 114 people, injuring 600 and destroying hundreds of buildings.