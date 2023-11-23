WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Several volunteers and Waco Salvation Army staff spent their Thanksgiving serving food to the community.

“We started serving this lunch at 11 a.m., and we’ve seen people from our community come in. They grabbed a lunch, they sat down, they fellowship and then they were able to go around the corner and get some clothes like coat, scarves, gloves and a blanket,” says Waco Salvation Army Lt. Jacob Gilliam.

Deanna Starling and her family have been volunteering on Thanksgiving for over a decade. Today, they arrived early to decorate tables and prep, plate and serve food.

“We wanted to raise the kids, teaching them about serving and giving back. I truly believe that’s part of our purpose here on earth, just making that a part of our family tradition,” says Starling.

Alicia DeLeon and her family wanted to bring a cultural flair to the Salvation Army Thanksgiving by providing tamales for the community.

“I’m grateful for the traditions that she carries on and that we get to carry on to our next generation and being here to help and just volunteering are time,” says DeLeon’s daughter, Anita Tovar.

The Salvation Army is also encouraging community members to sign up and volunteer for its annual Red Kettle Campaign now. They are also extending a special thanks to the community for its endless support.

Above all things, everyone is grateful. Happy Thanksgiving from the FOX 44 family.