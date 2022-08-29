WACO, TX (FOX 44) -The City of Waco and Skillup Waco are working together with McClennan Community College to provide free rental assistance for anyone who’s taking part in its medical office certification program.

It’s being provided to help anyone interested in the medical field have the focus needed to succeed.

“I think it equals an opportunity for someone to get on the path to where they want to be and that it may be an entry level job in the medical community,” said Hermann Pereira, Chief Program Officer for Prosper Waco. “It definitely leads to an upward trajectory that is good for the entire family.”

For students interested in signing up, Skillup Waco has scholarship funds available to cover coursework.

McClennan Community College Dean of Workforce and Public Services, Frank Graves says the curriculum was made with help of Waco Family Medicine for students to learn medical terminology, customer service, office skills, and other essentials.

“A lot of our employers say that they need good workers and then the workers who show up on time know how to come dressed appropriate, get along, be able to communicate with their coworkers so we do put some of the work skills in there as well,” said Graves.

The curriculum takes around forty hours to complete with sessions held at the Bledsoe Miller Recreation Center.

While going through the program, Skillup Waco will provide year-long job support through Goodwill and your rent will be covered the month after completing the program.

“You would have your biggest potential, your biggest expense of the month taken care of through this program to the City of Waco’s housing department,” said Pereira.

Pereira says students who complete the course will have an opportunity to immediately work for Waco Family Medicine.

“We wanted to create a course that would basically map out in sequence to their hiring needs, and right now they’re guaranteed interviews for anybody who finishes the course,” said Pereira.

