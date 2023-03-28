WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is investigating a murder which occurred at the 3300 block of Brookview Drive, near Guthrie Park.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says police were dispatched around 1:21 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting. Shell casings were found on scene.

The victim was found with severe gunshot wounds, and has been identified as an African-American – around 14 or 15 years old. Life-saving measures were performed by officers, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. A suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.