Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco Police Department hosted its first Unidos meeting today.

The program’s goal is to establish long-lasting connections with the Latino community.

Waco PD started work on having Unidos last year after recognizing distrust and low engagement in the Latino community.

Waco PD held civilian response to an active shooter experience (CRASE) classes in both English and Spanish having little attendance in the Spanish seminar.

Grand Prairie City Manager and former police chief Steve Dye started Unidos in 2002 after recognizing Spanish speakers were less likely to report if they’re a victim of crime.

Working through the language barrier also helps Spanish speakers know U.S. laws and traditions.

Officers from Grand Prairie and Plano came to todays meeting.

Overall nearly 40 Waco community members and officers showed up for the event.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian spoke to the audience today on this new chapter with the community.

“I’m so looking forward to seeing where this program takes us. Everybody knows that when I first got here, one of my goals is to have positive connections with the Spanish community. We’re not apart of the community unless we’re in it,” said Chief Victorian.

Topics Waco PD brought up tonight were on child seats, traffic stops, crime prevention, vehicle accidents, and seat belts.

Seven Waco PD staff make up the Unidos team and the department hopes the program grows in participation.