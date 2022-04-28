WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A aramedic for American Medical Response (AMR) in Waco has been named one of 33 Global Medical Response (GMR) Stars of Life.

Darla Biggerstaff is one of many honorees from across the country to be honored at the American Ambulance Association (AAA) Stars of Life Awards Ceremony from May 1-4 in Washington, D.C.

Biggerstaff was nominated for her unique ability to handle stressful situations, and for her reputation for outstanding commitment to service in her community.

“Darla’s rule is ‘No one dies, no one multiplies,’” said Matthew Linda, Operations Supervisor for AMR. “It is a simple rule that refers to patient and crew safety – and how there will not be additional patients on her watch. She is patient, thorough and easy to understand when teaching EMS students, and her gift of translating book knowledge into practical and real-life scenarios has been praised by many. Darla’s passion for the EMS profession is evident in every aspect of her service, whether it’s in the way she invests herself in her students or in her intense and detailed care for patients.”

Biggerstaff said she is excited to be honored as one of the 2022 Stars of Life, “It’s a pretty humbling experience,” she said. “I’m doing something that I’ve done forever, and it’s wonderful to be appreciated. I’ve been in EMS for 15 years, and this is a pretty big deal.”

Each GMR Star of Life represents an incredible story of service and dedication in every area of the EMS industry, and is selected by their peers in an extensive nomination process.