WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (HOTBHN) has received $8 million from the State legislature, as part of House Bill 1 appropriation. HOTBHN says this is part of a historic collaboration between them and the region’s major healthcare providers.

The organization welcomed three of the region’s four elected officials to tour the Imperial Drive Health Campus’s Diversion Center – District 56 State Representative Charles “Doc” Anderson, District 13 State Rep. Angelia Orr and District 22 State Senator Brian Birdwell.

This 27,500 square foot facility will be the center point for crisis services, and is due for completion sometime this fall. All three officials said they were glad to help the collaboration’s efforts in engaging them to increase health care outcomes for the people of the region.

HOTBHN CEO Daniel Thompson says all four of the collaboration’s partners will benefit, “This will allow us to provide medical clearance for people brought to our Diversion Facility, which will reduce the burden on emergency departments,” Thompson said. “The diminished burden provided by the medical clearance component will couple with the diminished impact on law enforcement—which will certainly help reduce incarcerations in county jails for those with a serious mental illness. The funds will also help sustain the crisis professional workforce HOTBHN provides and allow us to further fund law enforcement activities as far as law enforcement engaging those in a mental health crisis.”

For more information, you can view the YouTube video below.