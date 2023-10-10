WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco Independent School District is looking to save time, money and the environment by finding innovative ways to build its new schools.

The district invited local contractors to a demonstration pour of what is known as “internally cured” concrete. This concrete mixture is believed to improve durability, reduce the need to rehabilitate or replace critical elements and contribute to carbon reduction on several infrastructure types.

“Cement is a large contributor to carbon footprint. So we’re cutting the cement content of concrete, and you can’t just take cement out and not do something else. So there’s going to be a lot of different ideas out there,” says O’Connell Robertson Architect Kristina Abrams. “What we’re doing today is we are cutting the cement content by 30 percent, and we’re introducing a narrow modified cement admixture.”

Tuesday’s showcase aimed to gain area contractors’ interest in bidding for the mix, placement, finishing and polishing for projects at both the Kendrick Elementary and South Waco Elementary Schools.

Waco ISD Chief Officer of Operations Gloria Barrera weighs in, “We want to introduce this new technology to the community, but also have the benefit of this new technology for Waco ISD. So with the cost reduction in the overall cost of the project, as well as the improved performance of the concrete.”

Barrera also believes the internally cured concrete is something we will see across Central Texas in the near future.

For more information on the Waco ISD school projects, you can visit here.