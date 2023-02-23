WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District and Transformation Waco, invited the community to a steel beam signing event to celebrate the new build of G.W. Carver Middle School.

In November of 2021, Waco ISD voters authorized the district to issue $335 million in bonds to replace four schools, one of those schools being G.W. Carver Middle School.

A fire destroyed the old G.W. Carver School in July of 2021, and students moved over to Indian Spring Middle School while plans for the new school were made.

Selected student ambassadors and faculty have been touring the construction site to witness the progression of the school. Many are excited for the opening, as this means a new learning experience and atmosphere.

Students at today’s beam-signing shared with FOX 44 News that they look forward to library visits and being in a large space that has room for everyone.

Community members and students took turns signing one of the structure beams for the building, leaving their mark on what will soon be their newest learning facility.

The campus is anticipated to be large enough to accommodate 6th through 8th graders from both G.W. Carver and Indian Spring Middle Schools.

Construction for the new build started in Spring of 2022 and is set to be completed by the upcoming 2023 — 2024 school year.