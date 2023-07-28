WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The message is clear for leaders at the Waco Independent School District – educators and others who play vital roles within the district all need to get paid.

In a board meeting on Thursday night, Waco ISD Trustees unanimously voted to increase the pay of multiple positions within the district. According to the guidelines of the compensation plan, both continuing and first-year teachers will see a significant rise in their salaries – allowing teachers to make over $50,000 a year.

The average salary increase for auxiliary and paraprofessional staff will rise three percent, with some individuals seeing an increase as high as six percent to twelve percent, depending on their experience.

Waco ISD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Daniel Lopez speaks on how these changes will aid the district, “Regardless of where we are in budget, we’ve got to make sure that our people who are on the boots on the ground are being shown some appreciation through compensation.”

Despite the deficit budget Waco ISD and other school districts are facing, the necessity for a safe and quality education is a greater cause. The starting salary for child nutrition workers, custodians and instructional aides will also rise.

New Waco ISD Police Officer salaries will range between $40,000 and $55,000 a year, depending on workday calendar and years of experience. They are also eligible to receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

“Our superintendent and the school board value the employees of Waco, and are doing much, are doing as much as they can to monetarily give to folks who come to our district, but also to stay,” shares Dr. Lopez.

For more information on the Waco ISD Compensation Plan, you can go here.