WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — City of Waco firefighters at Station 10 are mourning the loss of one of their most dedicated engineers, Steve Kroll.

“It’s difficult to lose a brother. A firefighter. Let alone one that you work with, and you’re so close to,” says Waco Fire Engineer Tim Anderson.

Known for his outstanding character with his family and crew, Steve Kroll dedicated his life to serving the community for 28 years.

According to the Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory, Kroll passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, at the age of 57. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was a blessing to those who knew him.

Now, those who worked closely beside him will miss and cherish the memories they have made over time and his infectious positivity.

“For me and for all of his coworkers, he did make an impact on our lives and how he dealt with his illness at the end and attitude that he took towards it. It should give us all hope for to be more like him if something like that were to happen,” shares Waco Fire Department Captain Philip Burnett.

Kroll battled occupational cancer, a type of disease that is associated with the carcinogens carried in some of the clothing, equipment and fires the firefighters are exposed to. Captain Burnett said the City of Waco and national programs are working closely with fire departments to eliminate exposure to those toxins.

Despite Kroll’s diagnosis, he remained strong until the very end – according to his loved ones.

“I mean, he got diagnosed and still came to work until he was not able to come to work anymore. So that should let the people know of the commitment that we as firefighters take for our position in our career, and Steve went above and beyond,” shares Anderson.

To recognize him, his fellow crew raised a flag in his honor to give to the family.

Funeral arrangements for Steve Kroll have been announced. You can go here for more details.

As for now, FOX 44 News is keeping the family and the firefighters in our thoughts.