WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival is a wrap in 2023.

The fourth edition of the Festival brushed aside what organizers called a “a “freak second year in a row of foul weather” and presented a slate of 31 feature, short, student, and animated films from around the world. The filsm focused on diversity/BIPOC programming, inspiration and celebration of the human spirit.

Many of these films competed for Grand Jury Prizes following three days of screenings, dance, golf, fashion and filmmaker education in venues across Waco – from th Hippodrome Theatre to the Czech-themed brewery, restaurant and hotel Pivovar.

(L-R) Talkback moderator & Latino 93.5FM Program Director, Jimmy Martinez; TOMORROW’S GAME Co-Director, Jonathan Coria; Co-Director, Trevor Wilson; and Lead Actor, Alejandro De Anda. (Courtesy: Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival)

The ice and snowstorm cut power, caused trees to fall and snarled traffic across Central Texas. It claimed only one Festival victim – the Wednesday Ozomatli concert, which was promised to present under the auspices of the Festival later in the season.

Filmmakers and industry executives still came in numbers. The Festival’s “new” opening night had its second annual Fashion & Style Show reception and shopping event at Art Center Waco – which featured celebrity stylist Deborah Koenigsberger presenting fashions from her New York boutique Noir et Blanc and local student models.

The fourth annual class of Champion Awards recipients honored exemplars of innovation and “good disruption” in the arts. The 2023 Champions Award recipients included multiple award-winning animation artist, director, and producer, Bruce W. Smith, who is the creator and executive producer of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Disney+; television producer, Ralph Farquhar, who is the executive producer of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Disney+; and Latin Grammy-Award winner, OZOMATLI. Everyone except for Ozomatli were on hand to collect their awards.

THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER (Disney+) creator, Bruce W. Smith (left); and WFFFF founder, Dr. Tyrha Lindsey-Warren (right). (Courtesy: Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival)

Event organizers say that Waco significantly advances the concept of what a family and faith film festival really can be. One film, Nathan Scoggins’ What Remains, was billed as a murder mystery – and was also Anne Heche’s last film before she died.

(L-R) WHAT REMAINS filmmaker, Nathan Scoggins; actor, Rocco Nugent; lifestyle influencer, Shemane Nugent; CEO of festival sponsor Creative Waco, Fiona Bond; and friends. (Courtesy: Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival)

That Friday morning, under the guidance of Sidney Warren, self-styled “Minister of Fun” and co-founder of festival presenter the GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund, 40 golfers set off in 36-degree temperatures for the third annual Celebrity Golf Classic, presented by Greg May Honda. As the wind initially strafed the golfers under “very wet conditions,” Team H.E.B. emerged victorious – with a better ball 11 under par 61; The Dutch Bros. team came in second with a 71 as the temperatures warmed up to a “balmy 55 degrees.”

Celebrity Golf Classic winners, Team H.E.B. (left); and “Minister of Fun,” Sidney Warren (right). (Courtesy: Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival)

The bulk of the festival programming took place that Saturday – beginning with Waco’s first annual “Pitchfest” hosted by Courtney Parker, President of LostNThought Productions and Senior Executive Consulting Producer of Development and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for A+E Factual Studios. Parker said there were few new ideas – but rather only different ways of presenting them. The winning pitch came from Brenda Self, titled, The Releaser, based on her own experiences in a job preparing inmates to leave the prison system. Self won $250 and a Shopping Agreement with Parker’s LostNThought Productions in Hollywood.

(L-R) Talkback moderator, Dr. Terri Woods Campbell; RAISING FAITH filmmaker, Dr. Stacey O. Irwin; and Irwin’s daughter. (Courtesy: Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival)

The Festival concluded that Saturday night, with a celebratory Closing Night Party and Awards Ceremony – where winners were announced by Festival Founder and Executive Director Dr. Tyrha Lindsey-Warren.

Best Feature Film (U.S. and International) went to JOE238 by attending filmmaker Colleen Stymeist-Wood for her film telling the story of a grieving father who must set aside his own beliefs to honor his son’s last wish to be an organ donor.

Roy Mazzagate III’s THE DEC1SION claimed Best Short Film (U.S.) in which Ty finds himself in the middle of the consequences of the single most important decision of his life.

The anthology series of short films by Jamie Kassle telling stories about themes of love without words HIT LIST // THE LOVE PROJECT from Japan won Best Short Film (International).

Best Student Film (U.S. and International) went to Indonesian Rendro Aryo’s FAMILY STORY, a family’s journey of sticking together when their lives suddenly change forever; based on real experiences.

Best Animation Film (U.S. and International) was awarded to TO TURN OFF THE STARS by French filmmaker Margot Carvet. Her film shows how Renard’s daily routine collapses when he discovers it will force two lovers to separate at the break of day.