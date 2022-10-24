WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s almost time for the Waco and Central Texas communities to take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s!

The 20th annual event will be taking place this Saturday at 8 a.m. at Brazos Park East. The kids team “The Purple Power Gang” has been doing fundraisers for the event, and will be at the Walk. Congressman Pete Sessions might also be making an appearance.

The event is sponsored by Snickers. Volkswagen of Waco is sponsoring the Start/Finish Line, with Hawaiian Falls sponsoring the Kid’s Zone. Not only is Hawaiian Falls bringing the Ohana Games and goodies to the Walk, but they also have free tickets for every registered participant.

Food trucks will also be at the event, with 20 percent of proceeds going back to the Walk To End Alzheimer’s. There will also be treats for pets!

For more information, as well as to register and to make a donation, you can visit the website here.