Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Holiday shopping is in full swing as many wait for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday packages to come in.

This season is one of the busiest for the new Amazon fulfillment center in Waco.

Items at Amazon’s fulfillment center are first picked, then moved to packing, to finally be shipped off to logistics, source centers, and delivery partners to reach your home.

Management says its work volume has significantly increased since Black Friday.

“What we anticipate is like a 20 – 30 percent increase in volume that is going out. The volume coming in actually started increasing in October,” said Amazon spokesperson Scott Seroka. “We’re bringing in more products so that we’re prepared for when these deals hit and when this busy shopping season begins.”

Amazon’s fulfillment center sent out over 350,000 items for Cyber Monday.

In a few hours, your click on the website goes through the building on its way to your front door.

The Amazon fulfillment center stores 40 million items.

To aid in the holiday season, amazon hired 1,000 additional employees.

“We have been working with our maintenance team to ensure that we have all the equipment ready to support our customer during this season,” said Amazon fulfillment center general manager Juan Lopez.

This includes Amazon’s robotic floor.

These robots transport items to speed up the delivery process and help workers.

“The employees doesn’t have to do too many repetitive movements and they won’t have to lift like a heavyweight,” said Lopez.

The Amazon fulfillment center also serves other major areas in Texas.

“Waco is a strategic location. Its located between Austin and Dallas and that’s always helping to ship packages to the sources that are there,” said Lopez.

Beyond holiday season preparations, the Amazon fulfillment center in Waco has quick and easy delivery for anyone ordering in our area.