EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating reports of social media videos apparently showing one of its troopers chasing a driver into Mexico.

The videos began surfacing early Saturday. One shows a chase of a red sports car over the humps at the Bridge of the Americas, onto the span leading to Mexico, and ending at the Mexican inspection booths. A large sign can be seen above the vehicles saying “Mexico.”

The first video shows a man in a tan uniform going up to the red car, holding a gun, and pulling a civilian onto the ground. A pair of Mexican soldiers can be seen in the background just looking at the scene.

A second video shows a uniformed Mexican official on a cell phone while the trooper returns to his SUV with the State of Texas emblem and the words “Department of Public Safety.” This video also shows the trooper returning to the car to talk to the driver while a Mexican soldier records him on a cell phone. The video ends with the trooper walking back to his vehicle.

Sgt. Eliot Torres, the public information officer with DPS, tells KTSM Monday morning that the “investigation is ongoing, and we have nothing to release at this time.”

