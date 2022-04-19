AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Moody Center has officially been blessed by the University of Texas’ Minister of Culture.

Academy Award-winning actor and University of Texas graduate Matthew McConaughey had a special performance for the crowd gathered outside of Austin’s Moody Center Tuesday morning. UT brass and city leaders gathered to officially open Austin’s newest entertainment venue and the home of Longhorns basketball with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

UT’s MOC was last to speak at the event, and they saved the best for last — maybe.

McConaughey said at the podium — “it is time to believe what happens in here, from now on, can and will change the world.”

Then, he broke out into an original song, asking the crowd if they were “ready to bless the mood.”

“Are you ready to bless the mood? I need some help, please… are you ready to bless the mood,” McConaughey sang nine times for the crowd just moments before the ribbon was cut.

Looking for some singing support, McConaughey was able to get some light participation from the crowd. Either way, he certainly left a lasting memory on the Moody Center’s first day.

The Moody Center is replacing the four-decade-old Frank Erwin Center as the Longhorns’ home gym and Austin concert venue.

It is a privately-funded $375 million venture, located at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive. The Moody Foundation gave $130 million toward the project that now bears its name.

The new arena can seat around 15,000 for concerts and other events. UT basketball games will only allow around 10,000 seats as the upper section will be closed off by panels. The panels, which rotate up to allow seating in the upper bowl, are acoustic and are meant to bounce sound back to the court.