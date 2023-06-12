SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — June 12, 2023, commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which allowed women to serve as regular members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the sixth anniversary of the Texas legislative signing a law that recognized June 12 as Texas Women Veterans Day.

Photograph of a platoon of women serving during World War II. The three Recinsky sisters are among the women. The picture leans up against a female soldier figurine at retired Marine veteran James Burns’.

Women have valiantly served in defense of our nation since its earliest days during the American Revolution and continue to do their part to protect and serve the United States. Prior to World War II, women served in primarily medical positions in the military, the Concho Valley Women Veterans’ Association (CVWVA) Commander Janie Schultz said. In World War II, the government recognized the need for women to serve not only as doctors and nurses but in other roles like administration and other non-combat areas. This allowed more men to go into combat as more women took up other positions.

Commander Schultz shared that this included, “Women with the W.A.S.P’s flying planes all over. So women were really pulled in in World War II.”

Over 400,000 women enlisted in World War II, though they weren’t considered part of the military until 1977 Commander Schultz explained. According to research done by the CVWVA, 36 of these World War II women veterans were located in San Angelo along with 20 others around the Concho Valley.

Carolyn Mioduski, the historian of the CVWVA, found a unique family from the Concho Valley that served during Worl War II. “This is Annie, Julie, and Christina Recinksy,” she explained as she pointed out the pictures of the sisters from Rowena. “As far as the Military Women Memorial, which is a museum in Washington D.C., as far as they know these are the only three siblings to have served together in World War II.”

Mioduski further explained as far as the museum knows, they are the only three siblings to have served together during a war. “It’s exciting to me, all three women,” Mioduski said. “It’s just so unusual that something like that would happen.” The CVWVA will be sending pictures of these three sisters along with their platoon to the Military Women Memorial Museum.

Signs of Annie Recinsky Smith, Julie Recinsky Pospichal, and Christina Recinsky located on display at retired Marine veteran James Burns’ house as part of his Texas Women Veterans Day display.

Today, over 2 million women have joined alongside their male counterparts to serve and protect the US. Commander Schultz shared, “Texas leads the nation with over 185 women veterans. Currently, women compromise 10% of all veterans.”

Display of 52 flags located in the 3300 block of Valleyview Blvd done by retired Marine veteran James Burns in honor of women veterans.

Although June 12 is not nationally recognized, House Bill 2698 was signed by Texas legislative to recognize women who served in the Armed Forces and faced unique challenges this bill was signed into law in 2017. CVWVA founder Laura Serrano shared that June 2017 was a day a busy and special month for her and other women veterans in Texas.

Just a few days prior to the bill being signed, the Concho Valley Women Veterans Association started its journey on June 9, 2017. “I recognize there was a need to start a women’s veterans group,” said Serrano. Serrano and others took a trip to Austin to celebrate.

“It was an awesome day,” she said. “Several women organizations from the state came together to witness the signing and to celebrate the VIPs from Washington, of course, the governor, signing at that time in 2017. We just formed in celebration and then after that, we identified the 12 that would be our regular scheduled meeting and so here in San Angelo, bringing it local.”

Display done by James Burns.

Since becoming established in 2018, the Concho Valley Women Veterans Association has grown into a community of women who are willing to step up to help their ‘Sis’ in need, whether it be a ride, a meal, or an extra hand on a project.

Veterans that are interested in joining the CVWVA or any other veterans group are highly encouraged.

Serrano shared that joining is just as easy as getting to know them. Anyone, either enlisted or no longer serving is welcome to visit the CVWVA monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. in the Vietnam Veterans of America building. Meetings are held on the 12th of every month.

Kristie Young, the Concho Valley Women Veteran Association board secretary and American Legion commander, said,” Veteran doesn’t mean those who have served in the past. It includes everyone who has or is currently serving.” By attending organizations, events, and meetings, these groups are able to grow, serve their community and help veterans in need.

“Whatever branch you’re in doesn’t matter. If you see a fellow veteran in need, you go and help them,” said Commander Schultz. “Male, female, black, white. It don’t matter. It’s just a fellow military personnel who needs help however they need it.”

For more information on the CVWVA or to join contact Laura Serrano by email at serrano@cvwomenveterans.com or by visiting the CVWVA website.