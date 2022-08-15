ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two victims have now reported they were shot at while driving in Abilene this weekend.

A report filed with the Abilene Police Department reveals a female victim says an unknown male suspect fired shots at her car during a road rage incident just before noon Friday. The location of this incident was not disclosed.

This was just two days before a driver reported a man shot at him while he was traveling on an Abilene highway late Sunday night.

The victim in this incident says he was traveling down the 1400 block of Highway 83/84 when an unknown suspect fired shots from another vehicle just before10:00 p.m., according to a separate police report.

No one was injured and no potential motive for the shooting was released.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect or his vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing.

It’s currently unknown if the two reported shootings are related or if the same possible suspect is involved.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details on these Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon reports.