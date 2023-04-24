ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Roscoe Collegiate ISD closed all of its campuses Monday morning following a student’s attempt to take his own life at the high school.

A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that the student was a ninth grader at Roscoe Collegiate High School who used a personal handgun to shoot himself. Police said it is not known at this time whether or not anybody was around at the time, but it was confirmed that nobody else was harmed.

Roscoe CISD and local officials insisted that this was not an attack. Students were sent home soon after the event, and Superintendent Guillermo Mancha Jr. said he is bringing in counselors beginning tomorrow for students to work through this trauma.

Sergeant Marc Couch with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC the student who shot himself was first sent to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater, and has been transported to Cook Children’s Hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

