SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has asked holiday travelers to look out for possible human trafficking.

As an increase in people hit the roads and make their way through the airports this holiday season, there is an increased opportunity for the community to spot potential human trafficking activities and report this to law enforcement.

If you are traveling, be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye out for the following signs of human trafficking, according to TxDPS:

• The person appears to be under the control of another person either physically (someone else controls the person’s possessions like their ID, money and/or phone) or psychologically (little-to-no eye contact, unable to speak for themselves or unable to make simple decisions without approval).

• The person has little-to-no awareness of their surroundings, including where they are or where they are headed.

• The person has an untreated illness, visible injuries and appears malnourished or sleep-deprived.

If you see signs of Human Trafficking while traveling for the holidays, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible.

You can also make a report on iWatchTexas (iwatchtx.org) OR call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733.