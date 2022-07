Texas Game warden in the water

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas game Wardens initiated Operation Dry Water over the fourth of July weekend and here’s what they have to report.

Patrolled 10,202 hours

Contacted 12,537 vessels

Administered 332 standard field sobriety tests

Issued 1,976 warnings

Issued 1,560 citations

Filed 49 Boating While Intoxicated charges

Statewide, there were 38 reportable boating accidents, 1 boating-related fatality and 10 drownings.