WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has responded to a shooting. Officers arrived at 3501 Alta Vista Drive on Wednesday afternoon, at around 3 p.m.

Police tell FOX 44 News that a two-year-old girl has been shot in the stomach. Police believe it was a handgun and that they have contained the weapon.

She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco, and later pronounced dead at 3:37 p.m.

No arrests have been made and Waco PD is working on interviewing the family who was inside the home when the shooting happened.

With the continued gun-related crime, the Waco Police Department and Chief Sheryl Victorian have shared the following message with the community:

“Waco, it is with great sadness that yet again one of our children has died from gunfire. It is heartbreaking to watch and hear of family members mourning from gun-related incidents or violence that could have been prevented. No one needs to live with the guilt or heartache of knowing that a weapon that they owned, were in possession of, or mishandled, killed or injured anyone, particularly innocent children. Guns are not toys and should always be handled responsibly and as if they are loaded. Under NO circumstance should guns be accessible to children. The consequence of discharging a weapon not only impacts the person injured or killed, but families and communities as well. The Waco Police Department is urging all gun owners to lock, secure and safely store weapons. We must take ownership in protecting the lives of our loved ones from ALL gun violence.”

Officers have collected the gun believed to be used in the shooting, and through the initial investigation officers have arrested Elias Espinoza Ramos for Tampering with Evidence.

FOX 44 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.