SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas.

Kim Eugene Cooks Mugshot CC TX DPS

Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, was arrested at an apartment by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. Cooks has been wanted since September 2021, when the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for assault with injury-family violence. In November 2021, the Killeen Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 1990, Cooks was convicted of sexual assault following an incident involving a 20-year-old woman. In 1997, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child. In 2002, Cooks was convicted of aggravated assault. In 2008, he was convicted on drug charges. In November 2020, Cooks was arrested by APD for assaulting a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.

Chris Devon Bardield Mugshot CC TX DPS

Chris Devon Bardield Slack, 38, was arrested at a business by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents.

Slack had been wanted since January 2022, after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued four warrants for his arrest for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and violation of bond/protective order. In 2009, Slack was convicted of possession of a weapon, in 2013, he was convicted of robbery, in 2019 he was convicted of bail jumping/failure to appear and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

No Crime Stoppers rewards will be paid for either arrest.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

CC Texas DPS