BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo.

This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.

Emergency medical crews were on the scene, and were able to quickly respond and render aid. Both individuals were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple – one with critical injuries.

Stafford says that Bell County staff “have been left reeling by this tragedy.”

This comes as the Central Texas State Fair posted on social media Sunday night that the festivities of its final night were cancelled due to weather.