Bell County, Texas (FOX44) – The Bell County Organized Crime Unit reports two women arrested on prostitution charges following a three month long investigation involving massage parlors in Temple and Harker Heights.

42-year-old Xiufen Dou and 32-year-old Haidan Pan were booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday. Commander John Moseley of the organized crime unit said the investigation began following complaints from the public about possible prostitution at the establishments known as “Massage Therapy” (formerly New Asia Massage) at 2606 Exchange Place in Temple and “HH Massage” at 2330 Verna Lee in Harker Heights.

Employees of both businesses were interviewed by a member of the Refugee Services of Texas with the assistance of a civilian interpreter. The organization provides support to refugees and victims of human trafficking crimes. Commander Moseley said at this time there is no evidence of human trafficking but the unit has asked RST to continue to support the women involved.

The investigation and subsequent arrests were conducted by the Bell County Organized Crime Unit with the assistance of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service and Refugee Services of Texas.

Both businesses were determined to be out of compliance with state regulations.